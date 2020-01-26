HILLVIEW - Ray Eugene Baldes, age 57, of Hillview, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. at his residence.
He was born July 7, 1962, in Carrollton, the son of Marion and Vonita Sloan Baldes. He married Patty Hardwick July 13, 1985, in Hillview and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Derek (Marissa) Baldes of Roodhouse and Shad Baldes of Springfield; three grandchildren, Evelynn, Noah, and Emmett Baldes; his mother, Vonita (Robert) Green of Jerseyville; three sisters, Marilyn Baldes of Jacksonville, Sally (Wayne) Fanning of Jacksonville and Tammy (Brad) Floreth of Jacksonville; a brother, Dale (Patsy) Baldes of Florrisant, Missouri; and a half sister, Misty Baldes of Alton. He was preceded in death by his father; and two sisters, Suzette Baldes and Janis Baldes.
He worked for Olin Brass in Alton for years. He was a member of the Walkerville Baptist Church. He loved teasing and spending time with his family. He enjoyed going to church, gardening, fishing and woodworking.
Funeral services will held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial at Eldred Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. Memorials may be made to the Walkerville Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at www.airsman-hires.com
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 26, 2020