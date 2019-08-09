Guest Book View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Church of Our Saviour Jacksonville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Green, 91, of Peoria and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Home in Peoria.



He was born Dec. 2, 1927, in Cascade, Iowa, the son of John and Mildred Finn Green. Ray married the love of his life, Beverly J. Westermeyer, on June 21, 1952, in Dyersville, and they were happily married until her death on Dec. 27, 2012.



Ray is survived by his children, Gail A. Green of Peoria, Jill A. Green of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Todd C. (wife, Christine) Green of Springfield; one daughter-in-law, Pamela Green of Peoria; eight grandchildren who adored him, Eric W. Dresing (wife, Erin), Ashley Dresing Bradshaw (husband, Stephen), Chad W. Dresing (wife, Mandi), Allison Dresing Swain (husband, Stephen), Madison Green, Drake Green, Audrey Green and Gabriel Green; five great-grandchildren, Sophia, Kiefer and Ella Bradshaw, Charlie Dresing and Luke Dresing. He also is survived by two sisters, Janet (Jim) Rigdon of Waterloo, Iowa, and Karen (Paul) Schwaegler of Dubuque, Iowa; two sisters-in-law, Mary Klein of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Sandy (Bob) Faltermeier of Kansas City, Kansas; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey J. Green; and three brothers, Robert, Richard and Gerry Green.



Ray attended St. Martins High School in Cascade, Iowa, and graduated at the age of 16. He briefly attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, before he joined the Army and served in Italy for two years. Following his discharge, he returned to Loras College and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in education administration. Ray began a long and distinguished career in the automotive industry when he was hired in June 1951 as a field representative for



Ray sold the Monmouth dealership in 1975 and became owner of Ray Green Chevrolet in Jacksonville. Ray went on to form Green Holding Co. in 1982 and expanded his family's business to include his family's dealerships in Springfield, Danville, Peoria and East Moline in Illinois, and Davenport, Iowa.



Highly respected in the automotive industry, Ray earned countless awards and recognitions throughout his career. He served on dealer councils for Chevrolet, Cadillac and Oldsmobile, and was proud to have served as chairman of the International Organization of Motor Trades and Repairs New Vehicle Committee, which is headquartered in Hague, Holland, and represents more than 20 countries. He was a founding member of the Dealer Election Action Committee (DEAC). Ray twice was a finalist for the Time Magazine Quality Dealer Award. He was the Illinois Time Magazine Quality Dealer in 1973 and was selected in 1998 as one of the top eight dealers in the entire country for the award. Ray worked his way to president of the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association. The honor that meant the most to Ray was being elected in 1990 as president of the National Automobile Dealers Association. He traveled the world as president of NADA, representing dealers and speaking on their behalf. He was admired by his colleagues for his ability to negotiate and compromise, and for his leadership qualities. Late in his career, he received the distinguished honor of being inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame.



Ray was a benevolent and generous community leader. Both personally and through his dealerships he was able to provide charitable support to numerous schools, hospitals, colleges, Boy Scout troops and other organizations. He served on the board of regents at both Monmouth College and Loras College and as chairman of the Loras College Financial Endowment. During those years he increased Loras College's endowment from $17 million in 1995 to $30 million in 1997. An avid supporter of Catholic education, Ray was instrumental in the formation of the Routt Catholic High School/Our Saviour School's DREAMS fundraising campaign, which raised more than $800,000 for the schools in its first four years. He was described by his committee members as "the one who made it happen." Now in its 26th year, the fundraiser has raised nearly $5 million for the schools.



Ray was a longtime member of Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville. He also was a member of Legatus, Knights of Columbus,



Regardless of Ray's many accomplishments, he would tell he that his greatest pride was his family. He was admired by his children for his work ethic and he was honored to have them follow him in the automobile business.



Ray was truly rich with the love of friends and family. He was the ultimate optimist; he was able to find the positive and good in all. He touched so many lives with his heart and soul and will be sincerely missed. He will be cherished in heaven as he was on Earth. The one thing Ray always said in closing out a conversation, "Do you need anything?"



