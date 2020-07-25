VIRGINIA — Ray Jones, 95, of Virginia died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

He was born Oct. 13, 1924, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the son of Wilford and Ada Jones. He married Lyda Wiseman on Jan. 4, 1949, in Virginia and she preceded him in death on April 29, 2002.

He is survived by one daughter, Luella Dailey of East Moline; four grandchildren, Julie (John) Capple of Fulton, Lorene Marr of Moline, Jim Marr of Aledo and LueAnn Marr of Moline; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one grandson, Marty Marr; and three siblings, Grace, Reba and Howard.

Mr. Jones farmed his entire life in the Virginia area. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and gardening. Ray loved all of his kids and was a wonderful dad and husband. He was a great guy and was loved by everyone.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia, with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Heritage Health Activity Fund. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.