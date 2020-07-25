1/1
Ray Jones
1924 - 2020
VIRGINIA — Ray Jones, 95, of Virginia died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

He was born Oct. 13, 1924, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the son of Wilford and Ada Jones. He married Lyda Wiseman on Jan. 4, 1949, in Virginia and she preceded him in death on April 29, 2002.

He is survived by one daughter, Luella Dailey of East Moline; four grandchildren, Julie (John) Capple of Fulton, Lorene Marr of Moline, Jim Marr of Aledo and LueAnn Marr of Moline; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one grandson, Marty Marr; and three siblings, Grace, Reba and Howard.

Mr. Jones farmed his entire life in the Virginia area. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and gardening. Ray loved all of his kids and was a wonderful dad and husband. He was a great guy and was loved by everyone.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia, with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Heritage Health Activity Fund. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home
JUN
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Virginia Chapel - Virginia
102 S. Cass St.
Virginia, IL 62691
(217) 452-3031
Memories & Condolences

9 entries
July 15, 2020
I am truly blessed to have grown up with this man as my "Pa", it was never grandpa, he was our "Pa". I always thought it was strange that other kids called their grandfather's "grandpa" or "grandfather", to me "Pa" just seemed so much more personal and loving. I look back at the wonderful life we had with my grandparents and I can honestly say I never in my life heard my Pa raise his voice, he hardly ever said no, and we always knew that if we really needed anything he would make sure we got it. My grandparents were not wealthy people, but they were so rich in love & kindness and gave it away in abundance. I remember spending my summers in Virginia, IL and it always amazed me how everyone knew Jonesy and always had a kind word to say about him. I remember our walks around Virginia looking for anything interesting we could find on the way, he was very lucky in finding money :) I know that we talked about everything under the sun with him, he was always such a great listener. His sense of humor and his witty wise comments always made us smile and laugh. My "Pa" was the strongest man I ever knew, he was such a great role model of what a man should be and the world is a sadder, darker place without him. Yep, I am truly blessed.
Lue Ann Marr
Grandchild
May 26, 2020
Mr. Jones would take care of the cemetery at Little Indian (Zion). He was very meticulous of his work, didn't matter if it was in the middle of summer and hot, humid. He would collect limbs and pile them up, trim every time he mowed. I never knew him, only his work. Could tell he was a hard worker. R.I.P. Mr. Jones and thank you.

--Terry
Terry Jeffers
April 15, 2020
Ray was a great friend. He was the best worker that I ever had to help me on my farm. I always said "two old guys working together"
Warren Musch
Friend
April 13, 2020
One of the nicest hardest worker you could ever meet. Had the greatest giggle you could hear. My uncle.
JIM and Sharon Dawson
Family
April 13, 2020
I sure hope there is peach pie in heaven! Rest easy Ray. We'll take care of the gardening!
Bobby and Stacey Alexander
Friend
April 13, 2020
U will be dearly missed Uncle Ray.. Now u are reunited with your beloved wife. He almost always had a smile on his face.
Hidie Harbison/Ham
Family
April 12, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family. Remember the good times and he'll always be with you.
Tammie Brown
April 12, 2020
Our sincere condolences to all...from Melvin Marr and family.
Melvin Marr
April 11, 2020
With sympathy and love from Cindy and Bill Minard - Colona, IL
Cindy Minard
Family
