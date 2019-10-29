Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray L. Schnitker. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Send Flowers Obituary

Ray L. Schnitker, 85, of Arenzville died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.



He was born May 23, 1934, in Arenzville, the son of Raymond and Mabel



Ray also is survived by three children, Kevin (wife, Jill) Schnitker of Holland, Indiana, Kim (partner, Jamie McCary) Schnitker of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Kai (wife, Kay) Schnitker of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Crystal (Matt) Guarnieri of Lexington, Kentucky, Tyson Schnitker of Evansville, Indiana, Blake Schnitker of Jacksonville and Bryce Schnitker of Edwardsville; five great-grandchildren, Grayson Schnitker, Ella, Josie and Tessa Guarnieri, and Adrianna Marchini; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, H. Avalee McAllister (surviving husband, Glen L. "Buck" McAllister of South Jacksonville).



Ray graduated in 1952 from Arenzville High School. He managed Bluffs Farmers Elevator for several years before joining the staff of First National Bank of Arenzville, where he served as vice president for more than 25 years. Ray was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville and served as an elder for many years. He loved sports, especially golf, and was a charter member of the Longneck League. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and watching their activities.



A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, with burial at Arenzville North Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville and one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville. Condolences may be left online at Ray L. Schnitker, 85, of Arenzville died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.He was born May 23, 1934, in Arenzville, the son of Raymond and Mabel Smith Schnitker. He married H. Joy Roegge on Oct. 3, 1954, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, and she survives.Ray also is survived by three children, Kevin (wife, Jill) Schnitker of Holland, Indiana, Kim (partner, Jamie McCary) Schnitker of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Kai (wife, Kay) Schnitker of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Crystal (Matt) Guarnieri of Lexington, Kentucky, Tyson Schnitker of Evansville, Indiana, Blake Schnitker of Jacksonville and Bryce Schnitker of Edwardsville; five great-grandchildren, Grayson Schnitker, Ella, Josie and Tessa Guarnieri, and Adrianna Marchini; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, H. Avalee McAllister (surviving husband, Glen L. "Buck" McAllister of South Jacksonville).Ray graduated in 1952 from Arenzville High School. He managed Bluffs Farmers Elevator for several years before joining the staff of First National Bank of Arenzville, where he served as vice president for more than 25 years. Ray was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville and served as an elder for many years. He loved sports, especially golf, and was a charter member of the Longneck League. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and watching their activities.A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, with burial at Arenzville North Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville and one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close