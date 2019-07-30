Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Allen "Rick" Jones. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Allen "Rick" Jones, 73, of Jacksonville died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital.



He was born Aug. 26, 1945, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Romeo and Gladys Robbins Jones.



He is survived by his fiancée, Nancy Settles of Jacksonville; a special daughter, Renee Settles of Jacksonville; a daughter, Cheryl Benson of Davenport, Iowa; three grandchildren, Breanna Brewer and Christina Brewer, both of Virginia, and Izzah Brewer of Jacksonville; four sisters, Donna Bragg and Kathy Gunderson, both of Springfield, Mary Jane (Jerry) Young of Indianapolis, Indiana, andPatty West of Dawson; a son-in-law, Edward Brewer of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Don "Gundy" Gunderson; a brother, Larry Dale Jones; a sister, Jean Anne Gunderson; a grandson, Edward Wayne Brewer IV; and a nephew, Brett McCallister.



Rick retired from Rouland Trucking in Jacksonville as a mechanic in 2008. He also worked for Gundy's Grocery and C.A. Dawson in Springfield. He enjoyed being outdoors, collecting wolves and indians, but most of all spending time with his grandchildren, family and his friends. He also enjoyed NASCAR and restoring old cars. He also loved Husky dogs.



Private inurnment will be at Baldwin Cemetery in Vernon, Indiana. Per his wishes, there will be no visitation. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 30, 2019

