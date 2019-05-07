Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Allen Rowden. View Sign Service Information Staab Funeral Home - Springfield 1109 South 5th Street Springfield , IL 62703 (217)-528-6461 Send Flowers Obituary

SPRINGFIELD — Raymond Allen Rowden, 79, of Springfield passed away at 3:10 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his home.



He was born Dec. 2, 1939, to James Dale Rowden and Carol (Hughes) Rowden, and they preceded him in death. He married Elizabeth L. "Betty" Gallina on Oct. 15, 1960.



He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth;, three children, Raymond "Todd" (LaDonna) Rowden of Sherman, Michael Dale (significant other, Stacy Manion) of Springfield and Christopher Allen (Laura) of Chatham; and seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Caitlin, Mackenzie, Sean, Mariah, Elizabeth and Haylie Rowden.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Raymond graduated in 1959 from Franklin High School, went on to Springfield Barber College and opened a barber shop in Loami. While raising his family, Raymond held various positions as an insurance salesman, bread deliveryman, meat cutter and truck driver (P.H. Broughton and Sangamon County). He changed career paths and went to work for the Secretary of State. Raymond pursued and obtained a certificate from Lincoln Land Community College's Power Plant Maintenance Technology Program, after which he was promoted to stationary engineer. He retired from the Secretary of State's office in 2002.



He also was very involved in his community. Raymond was elected alderman for the City of Springfield, serving from 1991 to 1999. He served on the Springfield Civil Service Commission from 2007 to 2019. In addition to local politics, Raymond was a member of several car clubs (Route 66 Cruisers, Vintage Times and Hudson Essex Terraplane Club), Boy Scouts of America, Knights of Columbus, St. Paul's Lodge #500, Illinois Right to Life and the Illinois State Rifle Association. He also was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Rochester.



A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Jude Church in Rochester with the Rev. Brian Alford officiating. Burial will follow at Sulphur Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Staab Funeral Home in Springfield and from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of the Mass at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Protective League, or . Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at SPRINGFIELD — Raymond Allen Rowden, 79, of Springfield passed away at 3:10 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his home.He was born Dec. 2, 1939, to James Dale Rowden and Carol (Hughes) Rowden, and they preceded him in death. He married Elizabeth L. "Betty" Gallina on Oct. 15, 1960.He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth;, three children, Raymond "Todd" (LaDonna) Rowden of Sherman, Michael Dale (significant other, Stacy Manion) of Springfield and Christopher Allen (Laura) of Chatham; and seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Caitlin, Mackenzie, Sean, Mariah, Elizabeth and Haylie Rowden.He was preceded in death by his parents.Raymond graduated in 1959 from Franklin High School, went on to Springfield Barber College and opened a barber shop in Loami. While raising his family, Raymond held various positions as an insurance salesman, bread deliveryman, meat cutter and truck driver (P.H. Broughton and Sangamon County). He changed career paths and went to work for the Secretary of State. Raymond pursued and obtained a certificate from Lincoln Land Community College's Power Plant Maintenance Technology Program, after which he was promoted to stationary engineer. He retired from the Secretary of State's office in 2002.He also was very involved in his community. Raymond was elected alderman for the City of Springfield, serving from 1991 to 1999. He served on the Springfield Civil Service Commission from 2007 to 2019. In addition to local politics, Raymond was a member of several car clubs (Route 66 Cruisers, Vintage Times and Hudson Essex Terraplane Club), Boy Scouts of America, Knights of Columbus, St. Paul's Lodge #500, Illinois Right to Life and the Illinois State Rifle Association. He also was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Rochester.A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Jude Church in Rochester with the Rev. Brian Alford officiating. Burial will follow at Sulphur Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Staab Funeral Home in Springfield and from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of the Mass at the church.Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Protective League, or . Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at Staabfamily.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.