VERSAILLES — RAYMOND BRADBURY, 95, of Versailles died Nov. 20. Services are to be conducted with only immediate family members in attendance. Raymond's services will be streaming live at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 on the funeral home website at hendrickerfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow in the Versailles West Side Cemetery. The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling is assisting the family with the arrangements.