Raymond C. Reynolds, Jr., 58, of New Berlin passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



He was born May 4, 1960, in Springfield, the son of Raymond C. and Barbara Roberts Reynolds.



He is survived by one daughter, Jessica Reynolds (husband, Joshua) Jackson of New Berlin; one grandson, Tallon Jackson; his parents, Ray and Barb Reynolds of Springfield; one brother, John (Toni) Reynolds of Minnesota; and one sister, Cathy Wilson of Springfield. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Nicole Reynolds.



Ray graduated from Lanphier High School in Springfield and attended Lincoln Land Community College. He was employed at Walmart in Springfield. He attended Central Baptist Church in Springfield. He loved spending time with and reading to his grandson. He was known for his fish fries during the Sangamon County Fair. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and was happy to have seen his beloved Cubs win the World Series. He enjoyed playing cards, especially progressive rummy and poker. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, mushroom and arrowhead hunting, riding four-wheelers, and playing darts and washers. He also was an excellent bowler, having bowled a perfect game.



The family will meet friends from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the or the family. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

