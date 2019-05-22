Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Earl Bloomfield. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Funeral 11:00 AM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He was born April 22, 1952, in Springfield, the son of Arthur Raymond and Marjorie D. Price Bloomfield. He married Toni DeTray on Sept. 4, 1991, in Defiance, Ohio, and she survives.



He also is survived by his children, Travis (Sue) Bloomfield of Frankfort, Katie Bloomfield of Woodstock, Cole (Amanda) Bloomfield of Rochester, and Leigh (Steve) Powell and Joe Knipp, both of Defiance, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Evan, Madison and Sidney Bloomfield, Henry and Hayden Rogers, Jaedyn and Ryleigh Bloomfield, and Flynn and David Powell; four sisters, Judy (Richard) of Cape Coral, Florida, Tara Rae Jokisch of rural Ashland, Jeanie (Mark) Sarff of Petersburg and Patricia (Steve) Johnson of rural Ashland; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Frances Yvonne; and his brother-in-law, Louis Jokisch.



Raymond farmed in the Ashland area and was a truck driver for many years. He treasured time spent with family and friends at the Bloomfield family cabin in Nestor Falls, Ontario, Canada. He adored his family, loved the outdoors, and was a true original.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Yatesville Cemetery near Prentice. The family will meet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 22, 2019

