Raymond Ebb Harney, 75, of Amarillo, Texas, and formerly of Waverly died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at BSA Hospice of the Southwest in Amarillo.
He is the son of the late Charles and Mildred Harney of Waverly.
Mr. Harney is survived by his wife, Fran; a daughter, Julie Harney (husband, Gary); a stepdaughter, Lynn Tillson; and a stepson, Dale (Kim) Zarnick. He also leaves behind two grandchildren and several stepgrandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers, Charles Harney Jr. and Gary Harney; and sisters, Charlene (Gerald) Wilkin, Cathlene (Jon) Plowman and Sandra (Norman) Bettis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Helen (Glen) Sims.
He grew up in Waverly and loved running and Corvettes. Shortly after graduating from Waverly High School in 1961, he entered the U.S. Army and went to cryptography school in Fort Gordon, Georgia.
Raymond was a veteran of the Vietnam War and worked in Special Forces as a cryptographer in Herman, Vietnam, Thailand and Laos. He was wounded while on active duty in Laos. During his military service, he attained the rank of master sergeant. After an honorable discharge from active duty, he joined the Illinois Army National Guard, where he continued working until retiring in Texas.
Raymond was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it, and he was loved and respected by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
Graveside services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Waverly East Cemetery. Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 11, 2019