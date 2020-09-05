Raymond H. Ferguson, 90, of Roodhouse passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born April 3, 1930, in Roodhouse, the son of Howard B. and Dorothy Pinkerton Ferguson. He married Margaret "Peg" Coffman on June 22, 1952, in Roodhouse, and she preceded him in death on May 17, 2012.

He is survived by two daughters, Cindy (husband, Rick) Dawdy and Paula Ferguson, both of Roodhouse; two granddaughters, Erica (husband, Clinton) Thompson of Springfield and McKenzie (husband, Thurman) Ackley of Roodhouse; two great-granddaughters, Brooklyn Thompson and Jaylen Ackley; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Ross.

Ray graduated from Roodhouse Community High School in 1948 and served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He worked at F.C. Moulton Co. in Roodhouse for 47 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of Roodhouse Christian Church, where he served as chairman of the board, deacon, elder, trustee and treasurer. He later joined Central Christian Church-Disciples of Christ in Jacksonville. He also was a member of Roodhouse American Legion. He was currently serving as a trustee for Roodhouse Township, a position he had held for many years. He enjoyed basketball, bowling, playing cards, fishing and trips to Lake of the Ozarks, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He portrayed Abraham Lincoln at the Roodhouse Centennial Celebration in 1966 and was active in the Roodhouse Sesquicentennial Celebration. Ray never met a stranger and had the gift of gab.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Roodhouse Public Library or the Roodhouse Police Department Youth Fund. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.