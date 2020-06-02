WHITE HALL — Raymond Jefferson Briggs, 88, of White Hall peacefully left this world to meet his Heavenly Father on the evening of May 30, 2020, in Springfield. Ray was born July 15, 1931, to Ernest Jefferson and Edna Ann (Orris) Briggs in Merritt and grew up in Alton. As a young man, Ray served in the United States Marine Corps and fought in the Korean War. As a Marine, he spent time in California (basic training in San Diego), Japan and Korea. Ray was awarded a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. After returning home from Korea, he married Edna Lucy Shaw on April 22, 1955, at Brown Street Baptist Church in Alton. Earlier in life, Ray loved and was quite good at working with horses and rode broncos professionally in rodeos. He spent some time when his children were young living in Oklahoma, where he worked as an overnight janitor at a school with an indoor swimming pool, which he very much enjoyed. He worked the majority of his career for Carnation (now Nestle) making Coffee Mate in Jacksonville, where he worked since the plant opened. He served as a union steward while working at Carnation/Nestle. After he retired, he went back to work in the hardware department at Walmart and later in the photo lab. Ray was a member of and spent many years serving as a deacon for Hillview Baptist Church. Ray also served as the young adult Sunday school teacher. Ray had the honor and pleasure of flying on the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight #33 in June 2015. In May 2018, he took a trip to Kentucky to see his granddaughter get married and had planned a trip to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to see another get married in May 2021. He enjoyed new gizmos and gadgets. He also liked being out and about doing stuff. He loved Westerns, classic country music, working out in the yard or on house projects, and spending time with his family. He served God, country and family Ray is survived by his wife, Edna Briggs; his children, David Ray (wife, Lynnellen) Briggs of Patterson, Dennis Briggs of the open road, Candy (husband, Tom) Pickert of Henderson, Nevada, Phillip (wife, Joy) Briggs of Manning, South Carolina, and Brenda (husband, Jay) Early of Murrayville; grandchildren, Nathan (wife, Jillian) Briggs of Southern View, Haley (husband, Carl Shahan) Dixon of Colchester, Jeremy (wife, Sarah) Briggs of South Jacksonville, Jacob (wife, Dana) Fundel of South Jacksonville, Marcy (fiancé, Brian Miller) Dixon of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Ravin (husband, Israel) Figueroa of Waukegan, Athena (husband, Michael) Byrd of Independence, Kentucky, Brandon Early (Kassy Davis) of Jacksonville, Sara Briggs of Charleston, South Carolina, and Logan Early of Roodhouse; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Marlowe Fundel, Abriana and Analiese Figueroa, Charlotte and Harper Briggs and Jason "JJ" Rains II; and many nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Robert E. Briggs (8/7/1997) and Shirley A. Hyman (2/20/2020); a daughter, Cynthia L. Briggs (3/16/2008); a daughter-in-law Delia (Gonzales) Briggs (11/7/2017); and three grandchildren, Caleb L. Briggs (4/14/2019), Emily Gale and Joshua Allen Dixon. Private graveside services will be held at Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. Memorials may be made to Hillview Baptist Church or Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.