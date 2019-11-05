BASTROP, Texas — Raymond Lee Smith, 77, of Bastrop passed away Oct. 30, 2019, at St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Raymond was born Nov. 23, 1941, in San Diego, California, to Clarence Raymond Smith and Betty Rose McCoy.
Raymond's long, happy life was lived with honor and love for his family. He and his wife, Carolyn Sue (Bethel) Smith, began dating during high school in Jacksonville, Illinois. After graduating in 1959 from Catalina High School in Tucson, Arizona, Raymond enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served with great pride as a parachute rigger for 22 years.
Raymond and Carolyn's relationship continued after his enlistment and they were married Jan. 19, 1963. They had four children, Kimberly Gwyn, Douglas Raymond, Cynthia Gail and Patricia Elizabeth.
During his tenure in the Navy, Raymond was stationed in Tennessee, Puerto Rico, California, Hawaii, New Jersey, Italy, Virginia and Arizona. He retired from service on Nov. 19, 1981, as a senior chief petty officer. Raymond served with distinction, receiving five Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and two Vietnam Service Medals. After his naval career, Raymond went on to have a successful career in various disciplines within the automotive sales industry. He and Carolyn lived and retired in Mesa, Arizona, until 2004, when they moved to Bastrop to be closer to family.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of 56 years; Kimberly and Kevin Frey; Cynthia and Edward Weidl; Patricia and Ian Williams; Kathleen and Tim Stepp; Brenda LeRoy; his father, Clarence Raymond Smith; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a niece and a nephew.
Raymond's love of family was a core focus of his life and he was surrounded by many of his loved ones when he passed. Raymond was a gentle and soft-spoken man, but when he did speak, he often had great wisdom to impart to those lucky enough to be there. The cumulation of careers and awards did not define him; his undying love, affection and the family he leaves behind are the legacies that will live on. He will be missed greatly and remembered with the utmost fondness by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Bastrop Providence Funeral Home, 2079 Highway 71 East, Bastrop, TX 78602.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 5, 2019