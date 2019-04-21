Obituary
Raymond Louis Hagen (1935 - 2019)


FIELDON - Raymond Louis Hagen, 83, died Monday, April 15, 2019, on his family's farm. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Fieldon United Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Stella Vintage section of the Fieldon Cemetery with the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 conducting military honors.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 21, 2019
