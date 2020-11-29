KANE — Raymond Neil Carr, 91, died at 4:46 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

He was born in Jalappa, Illinois on July 30, 1929, and was the only child of Loring and Christina (Turner) Carr.

He graduated in 1947 from Jersey Township High School in Jerseyville, and was a lifelong resident of the Kane area. His entire life was spent farming in Greene County, and he was also a longtime DeKalb Seed represenative.

He was a very loyal and active member of the Kane Baptist Church, and was an avid bowler, picking up the sport at the age of 14 alongside his father, and was still actively bowling until October 2020.

He fell in love with Retha Viola Reno the minute he laid eyes on her at the Kane Theatre, and it was life that would be truly blessed. The two married on March 10, 1950 at the Kane Baptist Church parsonage, and their 70 year marriage was blessed with two sons, wonderful family and friends, and much happiness.

Surviving are his wife, Retha Vi Carr of Kane; two sons and daughters in-law, Stanley and Melody Carr of Warsaw and David and Toni Carr of Kane; two grandchildren, Douglas Carr of Warsaw and William Carr of Colorado; a great granddaughter, Blakely of Colorado; a very special nephew, Benjamin DeWitt of Kane; and a wonderful brother in law - and sister in-law, Richard and Dorothea Reno and their families of Kane.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30 at the Kane Baptist Church, with funeral services beginning at 3 p.m. The Rev. Don Staten will officiate.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required.

He will be laid to rest in the Kane Cemetery with the Tri County Honor Guard conducting military graveside rites.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements.

Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com. Memorials may be given to either the Kane Baptist Church or to the Cardiac Monitor Fund at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.