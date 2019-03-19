Obituary Print Raymond R. Sills (1934 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Raymond R. Sills, 84, of Jacksonville passed away early Monday morning, March 18, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.



He was born on May 6, 1934, in Montrose, Iowa, the son of Paul and Leona Burrows Sills, who preceded him in death. He married Darlene Heitman on April 14, 1957, in Nauvoo, and she survives.



Ray also is survived by four children, Doug (Sherry) Sills of Jacksonville, David (Tish) Sills of Vincennes, Indiana, Deborah Van Heest of Lorton, Virginia, and Becky (Joe) Camerer of Scottville; 10 grandchildren, Ross Mills, Steven Sills and Taylor Fox of Jacksonville, Monica Sills and David Sills of Vincennes, Indiana, Morrigan Van Heest and Lorrne Van Heest of Lebanon, Missouri, Paige (Ian) Cox of Auburn, and Luke Camerer and Levi Camerer of Scottville. He also is survived by two sisters, Betty Stockton of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Ruth Ann Kirchner of Fort Madison, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.



Ray was a veteran, retiring from the United States Army after more than 20 years of service. After another 17 years, he retired again, this time from Mobil Chemical. He was active in the community, dedicating his life to the Community of Christ Church, where he served as an ordained minister.



Along with spending time with his family, Ray and his wife enjoyed traveling. One of his favorite trips was a cruise with his children and grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Private interment will be at Liberty Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation or Community of Christ Church. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

