Obituary Print Raymond W. Lewis (1934 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Raymond W. Lewis, 84, of Jacksonville, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.



He was born Dec. 15, 1934, in Jacksonville, the son of John W. and Mary K. Wagstaff Lewis. He married Velma J. Combs Burton on May 16, 1969, in Pittsfield, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 20, 2006.



He is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Edward) Mattes of Chapin; two granddaughters, Michelle (Richard) Larkin of Chapin and Annette (Darin)



Mr. Lewis started driving trucks with his dad at a young age. He had worked for Rogers Cartage, AJ Wiegand and Central Trucking. He also hauled bulls for Lazy C Rodeo and had served in the United States Army Reserves. Raymond was a member of Jacksonville Moose Lodge and Harmony Masonic Lodge No. 3 A.F. & A.M. where he served for over 30 years. He enjoyed watching cattle in his pasture and visiting with friends over coffee at Hardee's. He attended the livestock auctions in Woodson on Fridays and had lunch with friends following at the Triangle Bar. He also enjoyed reading Western novels and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.



A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Chapin Cemetery. The family will meet friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be sent at Raymond W. Lewis, 84, of Jacksonville, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.He was born Dec. 15, 1934, in Jacksonville, the son of John W. and Mary K. Wagstaff Lewis. He married Velma J. Combs Burton on May 16, 1969, in Pittsfield, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 20, 2006.He is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Edward) Mattes of Chapin; two granddaughters, Michelle (Richard) Larkin of Chapin and Annette (Darin) Smith of Alexander; two great-granddaughters, Erin Mattes of Jacksonville and Kilee Smith of Alexander; one sister, Ruth Ellen Baker of Arizona; nephew, Lewis (Julie) Camerer of Winchester, great-nephew, Beau Camerer of Winchester; his special friend, Judy Williams of Jacksonville and her dog, Maddie; and his beloved dog, Feisty. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ronald Burton; and one sister, Betty (deceased husband, Rollin) Camerer.Mr. Lewis started driving trucks with his dad at a young age. He had worked for Rogers Cartage, AJ Wiegand and Central Trucking. He also hauled bulls for Lazy C Rodeo and had served in the United States Army Reserves. Raymond was a member of Jacksonville Moose Lodge and Harmony Masonic Lodge No. 3 A.F. & A.M. where he served for over 30 years. He enjoyed watching cattle in his pasture and visiting with friends over coffee at Hardee's. He attended the livestock auctions in Woodson on Fridays and had lunch with friends following at the Triangle Bar. He also enjoyed reading Western novels and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Chapin Cemetery. The family will meet friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com. Funeral Home Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel

1100 Lincoln Ave.

Jacksonville , IL 62650

(217) 243-4000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 7, 2019 Share with Others Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close