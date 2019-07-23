BLOOMINGTON — Rebecca Joan Roesch, 78, of Normal passed away at 11:15 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Bickford House in Bloomington.
She was born Jan. 16, 1941, in Alton, a daughter of Edward and Armell Fox Maupin. She married Lewis Reif Roesch on Oct. 31, 1959, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 24, 2007.
Surviving are five children, Andy Roesch of Hudson, Dennis Roesch of Dallas, Texas, Craig (Kathlene) Roesch of Bloomington, Thadd (Karen) Roesch of Bloomington and Paula Roesch of Normal; five grandchildren, Heidi (Rick) Castleman, Wendi (Chris) Holman, Taylor Roesch, Holyn Roesch and Tyler Maubach; and a great-grandchild, Dylan Holman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Shirley Oulson; and a grandson, Jonathan Roesch.
Becky served as a chaplain at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center for many years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and reading, but her greatest joy was her family.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Holy Trinity Church in Bloomington. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Berlin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center's Pastoral Care Services or to Bickford House Dementia Care. To express condolences or share your memories, please visit carmodyflynn.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 23, 2019