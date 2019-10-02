Guest Book View Sign Service Information Crawford Funeral Home 1308 St. Highway 109 Jerseyville , IL 62052 (618)-498-9844 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Crawford Funeral Home 1308 St. Highway 109 Jerseyville , IL 62052 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Crawford Funeral Home 1308 St. Highway 109 Jerseyville , IL 62052 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CARROLLTON — Reggie D. Winters, 66, of Carrollton died at 11:11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville after a valiant fight with pancreatic cancer.



He was born in Carrollton on June 4, 1953, one of three children born to George "Junior" and Eileen (Reveal) Winters.



Reggie grew up in the rural area of Carrollton on the family farm and graduated in 1971 from Carrollton High School.



Throughout his entire life, family was his core. He valued and was passionate about many things in life, but his family remained his focal point throughout. His interests were many, and they always involved interaction with his family. He began farming early in life with his father and brother and eventually would include his sons, as well.



He was very active in harness racing with his father and brother and was an accomplished owner, breeder, trainer and driver. He was a member of the U.S. Trotting Association, Illinois Harness Horseman Association and the Illinois Standardbred Owners & Breeders Association.



He enjoyed many outdoor activities, including hunting and fishing, playing cards with his buddies, and spending every moment he could with family and friends.



He married the former Annyce Booth on Sept. 1, 1973, in Carrollton, and their 46-year marriage was blessed with many happy memories of raising their two sons and building many lasting memories that will sustain them throughout time.



Surviving are his wife, Annyce Winters of Carrollton; two sons and daughters in-law, Shane and Andrea Winters of Jerseyville and Travis and April Winters of Jerseyville; five grandchildren, Hayden, Brooklyn, Davis, Sophie and Hunter; a sister and brother in-law, Deborah and James Banghart of Carrollton; a sister in-law, Judy Winters of Carrollton; and his mother in-law, Maxine Booth of Jerseyville.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George William "Bill" Winters; his father in-law, Homer "Red" Booth; and a brother in-law, Dick Pinkerton.



Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where a funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday. The Rev. Ed Haun will officiate. Burial will be at Providence Cemetery in Carrollton. Memorials may be given to the Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation or the Chloe Foundation.

