Regina Sue Bartelheim, 70, of Jacksonville died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville.
She was born Aug. 11, 1949, in Carlinville, the oldest daughter of Wendell R. and Phyllis J. Hanneman Braley. She married Ronald Bartelheim on May 2, 1970, and they later were divorced.
Regina is survived by one son, Jason Bartelheim of Springfield; six grandchildren who she adored, Priscilla, DeJay, Denaya, Jaxon and Jada Bartelheim and Dorian Wright; two brothers, Wendell C. (Lou) Braley of Jacksonville and Kevin (Wendy) Braley of Murrayville; two sisters, Becky (Brian) Sherman of Dale, Indiana, and Janel (Randy) Protz of Vandalia; three nephews, James Braley, Eli Braley and Quinton Kornegay; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Beginning in 1967, Regina worked in several area factories, including Capitol Records, Mobil Chemical, Carnation and Nestle, retiring in 2010 with a total of 43 years of employment. She received her nail technician license in 1996 and did that part-time until her retirement and full-time in Jacksonville and the surrounding areas since retiring.
A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the funeral home. Private interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to or Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 14, 2019