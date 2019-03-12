Obituary Print Reginald J. "Reggie" Robertson (1942 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

BEARDSTOWN — Reginald J. "Reggie" Robertson, 76, of Beardstown died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



He was born Oct. 4, 1942, in Beardstown, the son of J.C. and Kathryn Brewer Robertson. He married Etta Icenogle Lindley on March 19, 1989 in Louisiana, Missouri, and she survives.



He also is survived by one daughter, Rhonda (Trevor) Williams of Springfield; three sons, Kenneth Lindley of Beardstown, Daniel (Angela) Lindley of Jacksonville and John (Rita) Lindley of Beardstown; 22 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Daniel (Lois) Robertson of Alliance, Nebraska, and Kenneth Robertson of Beardstown; and his first wife, Sherry Robertson of Springfield. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Joseph J. Robertson.



Mr. Robertson was a 1960 graduate of Beardstown High School, where he excelled in multiple sports. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1961 to 1965. He was employed as a commercial fisherman for several years and worked for Rawlins Construction and Clarkson Grain, both in Beardstown. Most recently, Reggie provided transportation for the railroad employees. He was known as one of Beardstown Athletics biggest fans. Whenever there was a Beardstown Tiger game to be played, you could count on Reggie being present in his Tiger gear. In his earlier years he was a gifted slow-pitch softball player and enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially mushrooms, and was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs.



A Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Beardstown BEARDSTOWN — Reginald J. "Reggie" Robertson, 76, of Beardstown died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.He was born Oct. 4, 1942, in Beardstown, the son of J.C. and Kathryn Brewer Robertson. He married Etta Icenogle Lindley on March 19, 1989 in Louisiana, Missouri, and she survives.He also is survived by one daughter, Rhonda (Trevor) Williams of Springfield; three sons, Kenneth Lindley of Beardstown, Daniel (Angela) Lindley of Jacksonville and John (Rita) Lindley of Beardstown; 22 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Daniel (Lois) Robertson of Alliance, Nebraska, and Kenneth Robertson of Beardstown; and his first wife, Sherry Robertson of Springfield. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Joseph J. Robertson.Mr. Robertson was a 1960 graduate of Beardstown High School, where he excelled in multiple sports. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1961 to 1965. He was employed as a commercial fisherman for several years and worked for Rawlins Construction and Clarkson Grain, both in Beardstown. Most recently, Reggie provided transportation for the railroad employees. He was known as one of Beardstown Athletics biggest fans. Whenever there was a Beardstown Tiger game to be played, you could count on Reggie being present in his Tiger gear. In his earlier years he was a gifted slow-pitch softball player and enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially mushrooms, and was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs.A Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Beardstown Elks Lodge #1007. Private burial will be at a later date at Browning Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Tiger Athletic Club (TAC) or Tiger Nation, c/o Sager Funeral Home, 202 E. Eighth St., Beardstown, IL 62618. Condolences may be sent to the family online at sagerfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Sager Funeral Home

202 East 8th Street

Beardstown , IL 62618

(217) 323-2001 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 12, 2019 Share with Others Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close