Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Relna Bernadine (Main) Shaw. View Sign Service Information Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville Route 107, Box 341 Griggsville , IL 62340 (217)-833-2321 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville Route 107, Box 341 Griggsville , IL 62340 View Map Funeral 3:00 PM Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville Route 107, Box 341 Griggsville , IL 62340 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GRIGGSVILLE — Relna Bernadine Shaw, 91, of Griggsville passed away Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 4, 2019, in Quincy.



She was born Sept. 9, 1927, in Detroit, the daughter of the late Bert and Edith Blanche Blacketter Main. She married James Robert Shaw on June 5, 1948, in Pittsfield and he preceded her in death on Sept. 5, 2007. Also preceding her was her sister, Jenny Vinyard; and four brothers, Eugene Main, Lyndle Main, Leland Main and Bill Main (surviving wife, Aline of Louisiana).



Bernadine attended Pittsfield schools; she worked for Brown Shoe factory in Pittsfield, Capital Records in Jacksonville, and Trio Manufacturing in Griggsville until her retirement. She was a member of Griggsville Christian Church for 60 years. She was an amazing cook and loved caring for her family, always putting their needs before her own.



Surviving is her daughter, Sheila (Bob) Moran of Jacksonville; a granddaughter, Bethany Howard of Griggsville; a grandson, Eric Moran (Brittany Kruger) of Murrayville; a great-granddaughter, Brinley Kruger; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Haney of Pittsfield; many nieces and nephews; and a grand dog, "Scout".



A funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Chapel in Griggsville. Visitation with the family will be from 1 p.m. Sunday until the time of the service at the chapel. Burial will be at Griggsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Tails, Scales and Feathers Animal Rescue in Pittsfield; PAWS in Jacksonville; Griggsville Christian Church or Blessing Hospitality House. Condolences may be sent to the family at GRIGGSVILLE — Relna Bernadine Shaw, 91, of Griggsville passed away Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 4, 2019, in Quincy.She was born Sept. 9, 1927, in Detroit, the daughter of the late Bert and Edith Blanche Blacketter Main. She married James Robert Shaw on June 5, 1948, in Pittsfield and he preceded her in death on Sept. 5, 2007. Also preceding her was her sister, Jenny Vinyard; and four brothers, Eugene Main, Lyndle Main, Leland Main and Bill Main (surviving wife, Aline of Louisiana).Bernadine attended Pittsfield schools; she worked for Brown Shoe factory in Pittsfield, Capital Records in Jacksonville, and Trio Manufacturing in Griggsville until her retirement. She was a member of Griggsville Christian Church for 60 years. She was an amazing cook and loved caring for her family, always putting their needs before her own.Surviving is her daughter, Sheila (Bob) Moran of Jacksonville; a granddaughter, Bethany Howard of Griggsville; a grandson, Eric Moran (Brittany Kruger) of Murrayville; a great-granddaughter, Brinley Kruger; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Haney of Pittsfield; many nieces and nephews; and a grand dog, "Scout".A funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Chapel in Griggsville. Visitation with the family will be from 1 p.m. Sunday until the time of the service at the chapel. Burial will be at Griggsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Tails, Scales and Feathers Animal Rescue in Pittsfield; PAWS in Jacksonville; Griggsville Christian Church or Blessing Hospitality House. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close