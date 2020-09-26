1/1
Renee R. (Rucks) Sams
Renee R. (Rucks) Sams of Jacksonville and formerly of Waukegan passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Springfield.

She was born Oct. 26, 1957, to the late Walter and Courtney Rucks in Jacksonville. On July 19, 1986, Renee married the love of her life, David Sams, in Waukegan.

Renee is survived by her brothers and sisters, Jim (Cindy) Rucks, Tom (Mary Ellen) Rucks, Richard Rucks, Peter (Cindy) Rucks, Mary (Mike) Gray and Becky Belmont; a sister-in-law, Janet Rucks; brothers-in-law, Larry (Carol) Sams and Donald (Lauren) Sams; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews; and her beloved Yorkie, Paco.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brothers, William G. Rucks and Timothy W. Rucks.

Renee was a teacher/administrator in the Waukegan Public School system for 35 years, retiring in 2016. Renee was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. Renee enjoyed getting together with family and friends; she will be missed.

A celebration of life will be held in 2021 with a private burial. Memorials are suggested to PAWS. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com or warrencemetery.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
