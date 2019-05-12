MOUNT STERLING - Richard Alan (Rick) Barker, of Florida and formerly of Mount Sterling and Quincy, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Brooksville, Florida. Per his request, cremation has been accorded and military honors will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday at Hersman Cemetery in Hersman, Illinois by the United States Marine Corps Funeral Honors Detail and the Mount Sterling American Legion Post #374. There will be no visitation. The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 12, 2019