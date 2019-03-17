PITTSFIELD - Richard "Rick" Allen Dice, 62, of Pittsfield, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday at Grace Baptist Church in Pittsfield, with visitation there from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Gray Cemetery in Pike County. Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield is handling the arrangements.
