VIRGINIA — Richard D. "The Duke" Harris, 63, of Virginia died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home.
He was born Aug. 22, 1955, in Beardstown, the son of Vernon D. "Bernie" and Marlene A. Bateman Harris. He married Buffy Kearns on Aug. 16, 2008, in Arenzville, and she survives.
He also is survived by two sons, Michael R.D. (Nicole) Harris of South Jacksonville and Jonathon Harris Mitchell of Tennessee; one daughter, Kasey Harris of Virginia; a grandson, Easton Michael Harris of South Jacksonville; and one brother, Ronald D. Harris of Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Gary Kearns.
Mr. Harris was a graduate of Virginia High School and had worked for Oscar Mayer and the State of Illinois. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Jerry Lee Lewis.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Memorials are suggested to or Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 1, 2019