Dr. Richard Eighme "Dick" Freiburg, 95, of Jacksonville died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Health in Springfield.



He was born April 2, 1923, in Quincy, the son of Otto and Eva Eighme Freiburg. He married Mary Ella Works on Nov. 20, 1950, in Humboldt, Kansas, and she survives.



He also is survived by four children, Ann (Gil) Opferman of Cantrall, Stuart (Emie) Freiburg of St. Charles, Jeanne Freiburg (Matt Bogenschultz) of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Jane (Jim) Nickerson of Olney, Maryland; nine grandchildren, Sara Artega, Nathaniel Opferman, Eli Freiburg, Emily Opferman, Ellen Nickerson, Molly Nickerson, Will Bogenschultz, Mary Freiburg and Laura Freiburg; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one sister, Lois Sabine.



Dr. Richard Freiburg was a scientist, educator, professor emeritus, former chair of the Biology Department at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, and mentor to generations of MacMurray students.



Before beginning his academic career, he served our country in World War II. From 1942 to 1946, he trained as a medic and then a pharmacy assistant in the Navy before being deployed in both the European and the Pacific theaters. Back home after the war, Dr. Freiburg earned a Bachelor of Science degree in bacteriology in 1948 and a Master of Arts degree in zoology in 1950, both at the University of Kansas; a Ph.D. from Oregon State University followed in 1954. He then taught biology for three years at Washburn College in Kansas.



All this was merely a prelude to a career of teaching and leadership at MacMurray, beginning in 1957 and extending more than three decades until his retirement in 1989. During these 32 years, he served as academic adviser to more than 150 students, many of whom went on to graduate school or medical school. Dr. Freiburg was an engaging professor, truly concerned about the success of his students, challenging and supporting them at the same time, with a great wit that made his classes enjoyable.



During this time, he furthered his own education with summer research projects involving Przewalski's horses in the Netherlands, in the Galapagos Islands, birds of the Australian rain forest, and shore birds in western Scotland.



In addition to chairing the Biology Department, Dr. Freiburg served the college in other capacities, including - most appropriately - chairing the tree-planting committee for the college grounds. For 15 years, he also served as faculty mMarshal.



When he arrived at MacMurray in fall 1957, he already had formed a lifelong partnership with Dr. Mary Freiburg, who also was his colleague in the Biology Department. Generations of MacMurray alumni remember them fondly as their mentors, Ma and Pa Freiburg.



During retirement, Dr. Richard Freiburg maintained close involvement with the college, attending college activities, helping with alumni relations, providing financial support and volunteering in many capacities. He twice was named volunteer of the year.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Annie Merner Chapel on the MacMurray College campus, with burial to follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, prior to the service, at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Richard and Mary Freiburg Biology Fund, c/o Alumni Office, MacMurray College, 447 E. College Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements.

