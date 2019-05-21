Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Eugene Curry. View Sign Service Information Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville Route 107, Box 341 Griggsville , IL 62340 (217)-833-2321 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville Route 107, Box 341 Griggsville , IL 62340 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville Route 107, Box 341 Griggsville , IL 62340 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GRIGGSVILLE — Richard Eugene Curry, 84, of Griggsville died, surrounded by his family, late Saturday evening, May 18, 2019, at Liberty Village in Pittsfield.



He was born Jan. 5, 1935, near Griggsville, the son of the late Elder L.L. and Nellie B. Cutright Curry.



He married Alice Goewey on June 21, 1953, in Griggsville, and she survives.



Also surviving are four daughters, Jeanne Curry of Griggsville, Janet



He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Beulah Griewe; and brothers, Paul, Leonard, Charles and George Curry.



Richard was a 1953 graduate of Griggsville High School, where he learned to do electrical wiring. He then wired the family farm to provide the first farm electricity. He worked for Trio Manufacturing for 25 years, worked for Thompson Trucking for 10 years, owned and operated the Parkview Drive-In and recently worked for Emrick Insurance, retiring in 2014. He was the first president of Griggsville Jaycees; a member of Griggsville City Council; and an Apple Festival volunteer, for which he and Alice were awarded Special Friends of the Apple Festival honors in 2006. He was a member of the Single Action Shooting Society as part of the Long Nine Cowboys in Springfield, known as "Sunrise Kid" and shooting in competitions in several states. He and Alice loved to travel to Europe and North America, including Hawaii. He was an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Chapel in Griggsville. Private burial will be at a later date at Griggsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Griggsville Fire Department or Griggsville Cemetery, both c/o Airsman-Hires Chapel, Box 513, Pittsfield, IL 62363. Condolences may be sent to the family online at

