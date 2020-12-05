Richard G. Willis, 72, of Jacksonville passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

He was born on May 31, 1948, in Carrollton, the son of William Isaac and Vera Leona Blane Willis. He married Mary Catherine Holsman, and she survives.

Survivors also include one son, Richey Willis of Jacksonville; and one sister, Emily Little of White Hall; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, William "Bill" Willis, Everett and Jack Leroy Willis, Robert Blane, Donald Willis and Steve Willis; and five sisters, Stella Willis, Phyllis Willis, Audrey Bick, Kay Hardwick and Rita Willis.

Richard worked as a factory worker for many years until retirement. He enjoyed watching TV, especially Western shows starring John Wayne and Clint Eastwood. He was always on the go and collecting horses to put on the shelves of his home. He was a member of the Baptist Church.

Memorial graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. There will be no visitation, but friends are invited to the graveside service. Because of the current pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required at the cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at airsman-hires.com.