BEARDSTOWN — Richard L. "Rich" Anderson, 82, of Beardstown passed away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 24, 1938, the son of John Calvin and Dora Friday Anderson.

He is survived by his life partner of 36 years, Kathy Park; Mini, his Yorkipoo; children, Mark (Pam) Anderson, Kathleen (Steve) Long and Theresa (Garry) Campbell, all of Beardstown; six grandchildren, Joshua Anderson, Nicholas (Jessica) Long, Philip Long, Jessica (Justin) Meyer, Nathan (Kristen) Campbell and Ashlee Schlueter; nine great-grandchildren; and one brother, Herschel Anderson of Rushville. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, James Anderson (surviving wife, Sarah "Tiny"), Calvin Anderson (surviving wife, Bonnie) and Donnie Anderson; one sister, Doris "Sissy" Warden; and his dogs, Duke, Thumper P. Anderson and Sis.

Mr. Anderson was employed by Oscar Mayer in Beardstown for several years before retiring. He also worked as a carpenter with Jack Spears and was the well-known bartender at Leo and Bud's Tavern in Beardstown for many years. Rich was a member of Beardstown Elks Lodge #1007 and VFW Auxiliary Post #1239. Rich enjoyed golfing and was an animal lover, especially his four-legged pets.

Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post #1239 in Beardstown. There will be an informal gathering of family and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the home of Mark and Pam Anderson, 1313 E. Fourth St., Beardstown. Memorials are suggested to Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post #1239 or Schuyler County Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to the family online at sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.