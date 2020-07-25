1/1
Richard L. "Rich" Anderson
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BEARDSTOWN — Richard L. "Rich" Anderson, 82, of Beardstown passed away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 24, 1938, the son of John Calvin and Dora Friday Anderson.

He is survived by his life partner of 36 years, Kathy Park; Mini, his Yorkipoo; children, Mark (Pam) Anderson, Kathleen (Steve) Long and Theresa (Garry) Campbell, all of Beardstown; six grandchildren, Joshua Anderson, Nicholas (Jessica) Long, Philip Long, Jessica (Justin) Meyer, Nathan (Kristen) Campbell and Ashlee Schlueter; nine great-grandchildren; and one brother, Herschel Anderson of Rushville. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, James Anderson (surviving wife, Sarah "Tiny"), Calvin Anderson (surviving wife, Bonnie) and Donnie Anderson; one sister, Doris "Sissy" Warden; and his dogs, Duke, Thumper P. Anderson and Sis.

Mr. Anderson was employed by Oscar Mayer in Beardstown for several years before retiring. He also worked as a carpenter with Jack Spears and was the well-known bartender at Leo and Bud's Tavern in Beardstown for many years. Rich was a member of Beardstown Elks Lodge #1007 and VFW Auxiliary Post #1239. Rich enjoyed golfing and was an animal lover, especially his four-legged pets.

Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post #1239 in Beardstown. There will be an informal gathering of family and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the home of Mark and Pam Anderson, 1313 E. Fourth St., Beardstown. Memorials are suggested to Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post #1239 or Schuyler County Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to the family online at sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
at the home of Mark and Pam Anderson
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sager Funeral Home
202 East 8th Street
Beardstown, IL 62618
(217) 323-2001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
My condolences to Kathy and Rich's family. He was a great guy and will be missed by all hat knew and loved him !!

Ronnie Shutts
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved