Richard L. "Blackie" Black, 88, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 7, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital.

He was born June 30, 1932, in Jacksonville, the son of Paul and Gladys Andrews Black. He married Rose E. "Mikkie" Potter on Aug. 7, 1958, in Jacksonville, and she preceded him in death on March 1, 2020.

He is survived by one daughter, Angela (Douglas) Chamness of Springfield; two grandchildren, Derek Chamness of Springfield and Teri McKenna Black of Jacksonville; nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by two sons, Larry K. Black (surviving wife, Tahnya Ford of Jacksonville) and Terry W. Black; and two brothers, Harold Wayne Black and Paul Jr. Black.

Mr. Black served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Baptist Electronic Supply Co. in Jacksonville after 42 years of service. Then he was self-employed installing garage door openers and making repairs. He was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards and baseball.

The family will meet friends from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.