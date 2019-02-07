Obituary Print Richard L. Crawford (1940 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

GRIGGSVILLE — Richard L. Crawford, 79, of Griggsville passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Springfield.



He was born Jan. 12, 1940, in Griggsville, the son of the late Harry and Catherine Robinson Crawford. He married Karen Heeman on June 28, 1963, in Pittsfield, and she preceded him in death in 2014. Also preceding him was his sister, Sally Hyde; and his brother, Robert Crawford.



Richard was a graduate of Griggsville High School and served in the U.S. Army. He worked for many years as a site technician for the Illinois Department of Conservation at Siloam Springs Park. He was a member of Griggsville American Legion. He loved the outdoors, enjoying hunting, fishing and hunting for roots; he was most known for his skill in turkey hunting. He also enjoyed demolition derbies, playing Rummy and following St. Louis Cardinals baseball.



Surviving are his children, Renae Crawford Graham of Jacksonville and Luke Crawford (April Stice) of Griggsville; four grandchildren, Nicole (Brice) Laux of Milton, Levi (Kara) Graham of Chapin, Kyle Graham (Hannah Browning) of Meredosia and Matt Lister of Griggsville; five great-grandchildren, Alyvia, Brystol, Wyatt, Emma and Easton; a brother, Ed (Joy) Crawford of Florida; special friends, Brian Fitzgerald and Robin Hobson; and his favorite dog, Foxy.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday Feb. 9, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Chapel in Griggsville. Burial with military honors will follow at Griggsville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will meet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. A celebration of Richards' life will be at Griggsville American Legion following the cemetery services. Memorials may be made to the Griggsville Apple Festival. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.

