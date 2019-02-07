SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — Richard L. Hutton, 73, of Sierra Vista died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at his home.
He was surrounded by his family, including his wife, Cora M. Hutton; and two daughters, Regina L. Fox of Huntsville, Alabama, and Patty A. Jones of Siera Vista.
He was born March 19, 1945, to John Baxter Hutton and Maude Mae Bruce at Our Saviour Hospital in Jacksonville, Illinois. He was a retired pipefitter and welder.
Surviving family includes Dean Hutton of Jacksonville, Illinois; John Hutton of Bluffs, Illinois; Larry ""Butch"" Hutton of Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wanda Strickler of Jacksonville, Illinois; Barbara Gerard of Lincoln, Illinois; Ila Hoots of Jacksonville, Illinois; and Betty Kesterson of Meredosia, Illinois; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by Pernel Hutton, Donald Hutton, Bruce Hutton, Floyd Hutton, Elda Hutton, Kenny Hutton, Jack Hutton and Rosemary Hutton.
Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 7, 2019