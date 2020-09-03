Richard Lee Briggs, 86, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 27, 1934, in Springfield, the son of George Franklin "Frank" and Margery Gimbel Briggs. Richard married Edna Boyd and they later were divorced. He then married Helen Meyer and she preceded him in death.

Richard is survived by four children, Bryan (Bianca) Briggs of Jacksonville, Betty (Richard) Dell of Watertown, Tennessee, and Teresa Howard and Debbie Briggs, both of Jacksonville; two stepdaughters, Linda Ulery and Ellen Logsdon, both of Carrollton; 16 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son, Edward Briggs; one granddaughter, Kendra Renee Jackson; one brother, William Briggs; and two sisters, Betty Mitchell and Ieda Rhodes.

Richard was raised in Jacksonville and worked at Kline's on the square before serving three years with the United States Army during the Korean War. He attained the rank of corporal and earned three Bronze Stars. Following his discharge, Richard served eight years in the Reserve. He worked for many years as a machine operator at Mobil Chemical, retiring in 1994. Following his retirement, he delivered flowers for Barber Florist for several years.

Richard enjoyed meeting with his friends at the local cafés twice daily. He also enjoyed watching Western movies. Richard was a man of few words, but the words he spoke were always positive and encouraging, if not Pig Latin or German. His smile could lighten the mood in any room.

The family will meet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A graveside service and military rites will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Silver Creek Cemetery in Kampsville. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.