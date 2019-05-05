|
Richard Lee Curtis, 91, of Jacksonville, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at his home.
He was born June 9, 1927, the son of Harry L. and Opal Phillips Curtis. He married Frances Mae Murphy on Dec. 10, 1950, in Jacksonville, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 19, 2010.
He is survived by three daughters and one son, Karen Curtis of Springfield, Jean (Greg) Mills-Cohen of Lawton-Fort Sill, OK, Jeff (Delia) Curtis of San Benito, TX, and Carolyn (William) Slayton of Lincoln; nine grandchildren, Julie (Billy) Huster, Adam (Ruthie) Mills, Joshua (Janie) Curtis, Jacob Curtis, Vesta (Jessie) McCaine, Krista (John) Cronin, Thomas Slayton, Stephanie Slayton and Nolan Slayton; and 12 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Elizabeth, Braxton, Benjamin, Brandon, Kiara, Jessilyn, Syrenity, Raigan, Jessie, Beau and Beckham. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a daughter from a previous marriage, Connie Saldivar; one sister, Helen Bohne; and a brother and sister in infancy.
Mr. Curtis was a 1945 graduate of Murrayville High School. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving at the end of World War II, before being discharged in 1946. Upon his discharge, he graduated from Brown's Business College, and began a 45-year career at the Farmers State Bank and Trust Co. He was a member of Central Christian Church and had served as a Trustee and Deacon. Dick was a Past-President of the Lions Club, receiving the Foundation Fellow Award for helping those in need in 2000. He was also a Past-President of the Jaycees, and a member of the Elks Club. He enjoyed his family, his friends, traveling, golfing, and playing cards. "Go Cubs, Go"!
A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Murrayville Cemetery. The family will meet friends 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Central Christian Church or . Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 5, 2019
