JERSEYVILLE — RICHARD LEE HAWKINS, 69, of Jerseyville, died Dec. 4. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 at the Ramsey Creek Baptist Church in Clarksville, Missouri. Burial will be in the Clarksville Cemetery in Clarksville, Missouri.