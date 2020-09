BEARDSTOWN — RICHARD LEE THOMAS, 79, of Beardstown, died Saturday, Sept. 12 at Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 16 at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Burial will be in the Beardstown City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the services at the memorial home.