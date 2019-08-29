Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Neil Carter. View Sign Service Information Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Carrollton 108 North 5th Street Carrollton , IL 62016 (217)-942-6818 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Carrollton United Methodist Church Funeral 10:00 AM Carrollton United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

CARROLLTON — Richard Neil Carter, 90, of Carrollton died unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the home of his daughter in Springfield.



Born in Carrollton on Feb. 13, 1929, he was the son of the late John F. and Bessie (Little) Carter. He married the former Emma Lou Williams on Feb. 26, 1948, in Kane, and she preceded him in death on July 14, 2007.



Surviving are his children, Lynn Carter of Springfield, Cathy (Melvin) Musgrave of Griggsville, Christy (Kent) Trimble of Jefferson City, Missouri, Dr. Jeffrey Carter of Texas and Julia (Anthony) Pezold of Ashland; grandchildren, Andrew (Beth) Musgrave, Tyler (Sara) Musgrave, Lindsay (Wes) Dunham, Genta Trimble, Kyle Trimble, Brenton Carter, Reagon Carter, Emma Grace Pezold and Ryder Pezold; and great-grandchildren, Braden, Adam, Ben, Ely, Sam and Ian Musgrave, Leo, Ella and Molly Dunham and Knox Trimble. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; an infant son; and two brothers, John D. Carter and Paul Carter.



Mr. Carter was a lifelong farmer and was president of the Carrollton School District No. 1 school board for 25 years. He was a member of Carrollton United Methodist Church. He loved his family dearly and was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. He loved fishing, polka music and John Wayne movies. Neil's love of his community was always evident in his life.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Carrollton United Methodist Church, with burial at Carrollton City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the church. Memorials may be made to the Neil and Emma Lou Carter Scholarship Fund through the District One Foundation for Quality Education. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 29, 2019

