RUSHVILLE - Richard Paul "Dick" Diseron, 86, of Rushville, formerly of Camden, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rushville. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, with interment will follow in the Rushville City Cemetery, with military rites by the US Army Burial Detail and the Schuyler American Legion Post #4. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Wood Funeral Home
900 West Wilson
Rushville, IL 62681
(217) 322-3311
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 21, 2019