WINCHESTER — Richard Wayne Lee, 54, of White Hall passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 26, 1965, in Joliet, the son of Jerry Lee and Helen Capteina. He married Angela Frost on Dec. 23, 2010, in Edwardsville. Richard retired as a fireman/paramedic with NE Ambulance and Fire Protection District in St. Louis. He was currently working as a driver for Sysco. He was a member of Jacksonville City Church, where he served on the Praise and Worship team. He loved the outdoors, hunting and off-road motorcycle riding. He was a talented guitarist and loved to play.

Surviving are his wife, Angela, at home; children, Cameryn Lee, Peyton Lee, Dylan Lee, Joshua Stout, Chelsea Stout and Alexander Lex Lambie; his father, Jerry of Illinois; his mother, Helen Phillips of Bridgeton, Missouri; two brothers, Rodney Lee (Paula Jean) of St. Peters, Missouri and Ryan Lee (Cherie) of O'Fallon, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Jayla, Camora, Jacauri, McKenzie, Maizee, Marie and Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Because of the current pandemic situation, a private family service will be held with burial at Winchester City Cemetery. A memorial reception and celebration will be held when possible. Memorial contributions may be made to the music program at Jacksonville City Church. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.