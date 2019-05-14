WHITE HALL — Rick E. Coonrod, 64, of Franklin passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 10, 1955, in White Hall, the son of Damon and Katherine Dawson Coonrod.
He was preceded in death by his father, Damon Coonrod. He is survived by his mother, Katherine Coonrod of Patterson; two daughters, Dana (Jeff Smith) Osborne of Roodhouse and Dawn (Greg) George of Winchester; a son, Dirk (Jill Kraushaar) Coonrod of Winchester; a sister, Myrna Meldrum of White Hall; his companion, Tina Denham; and nine grandchildren, Maddison and Ella Osborne, Elyjziah, Landin and Macie Coonrod, Hannah, Nicholas and Rachel George, and Zander Lefebvre.
Rick worked for many years at Beecham Laboratories, R.E.C.O., Mobile Chemical and Buchheits. He was a member of Hillview Baptist Church. He enjoyed metal detecting, the outdoors, wood working, hunting and fishing.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to the funeral home, c/o the family or Hillview Baptist Church. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 14, 2019