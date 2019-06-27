Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sager Funeral Home 202 East 8th Street Beardstown , IL 62618 (217)-323-2001 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Arenzville United Methodist Church Memorial service 4:30 PM Arenzville United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

BEARDSTOWN — Rick Stinson, 63, of Arenzville died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his home.He was born Aug. 12, 1955, in Beardstown, the son of Henry Earl and Carolyn Anderson Stinson. He married Connie Smith on June 1, 1974, in Beardstown and she survives.He also is survived by two sons, Gabriel (Margaret) Stinson of Jacksonville and Curtis (Lisa) Stinson of Springfield; six grandchildren, Mason, Conner, Peyton, Adalynn, Brecken and Evayne Stinson; one sister, Dakota (Jack) Deaver of Arenzville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Steve Stinson (surviving wife, Marian of Arenzville).Rick was a 1973 graduate of Triopia High School and was employed in maintenance at Excel/Cargill in Beardstown for several years. He was currently working as seasonal help for Burrus Seed in Arenzville and as a substitute bus driver for the Triopia School District. Mr. Stinson served on the Arenzville Village Board and assisted the Arenzville United Methodist Church treasurer. He was a member of the National Rifle Association. Rick had a love for hunting, especially squirrel and deer, and enjoyed fishing and bow fishing.A memorial service will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Arenzville United Methodist Church with family meeting friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, prior to services, at the church. Private burial will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Arenzville Fire Department or the National Rifle Association. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.

