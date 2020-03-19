BEARDSTOWN — Ricky Eugene "Rick" Smedly, 56, of Beardstown passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home, surround by the love of his family.

He was born Aug. 4, 1963, in Hemet, California, the son of Gene Smedly and Marilyn Mick. On Aug. 7, 2017, he married the love of his life, Terri Rutledge, at their favorite place, the Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Rick was proceeded in death by his parents and his sister, Vicky Smedly.

He is survived by his wife, Terri; three stepchildren, Stephen (Betsy) Harnois of Meredosia, Ailenna "Rose" (Gary) Brogdon of Literberry and Matthew (Jenna) Rutledge of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Zoey, Harley, Delaney, Yasmine, Stephen "Stevie", Braedyn, Henry and Liam; stepfather, Larry Lung of Beardstown, IL; his mother-in-law, Arleen Harnois of Virginia; a stepsister, Becky Borcher; a stepbrother, Rick Lung of Beardstown; and his beloved cat, Jackyl.

Rick worked alongside his father, Gene, at Smedly Painting for many years, painting and sandblasting until his father later sold the business. Rick turned to the Illinois River and his like of the water for an exciting yet often challenging career on a barge. He learned the way of life on the river and worked his way up, serving as the pilot of Mr. Hampton's tow boat for more than 10 years. Rick enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles. Rick especially loved and looked forward to making his yearly trip to Sturgis.

Rick's wishes were for cremation by water. Cremation H2O and services have been provided by Wendy at A Simplified Funeral Solution in Missouri. Private interment is planned for a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family for a private transplant fund. They can be entrusted to A Simplified Funeral Solution at P.O. Box 57, Green Castle, MO 63544. Condolences may be left and memories, photos and videos may be shared at asimplifiedfuneralsolution.com.