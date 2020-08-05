WINCHESTER — Rita A. Warnick, 92, of Winchester passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Scott County Nursing Center in Winchester.

She was born Jan. 13, 1928, in Alsey, the daughter of William and Edith Dunnagan Welsh. She married Arthur Johnson and he preceded her in death. She married Eldon Warnick in 1998 and he preceded her in death.

Surviving are nieces, Nancy Wade and Judi (Mark) Martin, both of Winchester; a sister, Sister Louisita "Mary Lou" Welsh of South Bend, Indiana; and several great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by two siblings, Danny Welsh and Doris Fearneyhough; and a nephew, Tom Fearneyhough.

Rita was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church in Winchester. She enjoyed bingo, hunting and wintering in Florida.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to St. Mark's Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.