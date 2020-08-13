Rita Ann Cunningham, 86, of Wildwood, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

Rita was born on Aug. 25, 1933, in Jacksonville to Elizabeth "Bess" and Carl Hamilton. She married George Wayne Cunningham on April 23, 1960, in Jacksonville.

Rita attended Our Saviour Grade School and graduated from Routt Catholic High School. She graduated from Holy Cross School of Nursing and received a nursing degree in 1954 from St. Mary's College in South Bend, Indiana. Rita began her career as a nurse at Norris Hospital in Jacksonville. She went on to be the school nurse for the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired. During the summer months, Rita was a 4-H camp nurse. The highlight of her nursing career was as a stewardess-nurse for the Northern Pacific Railroad on the Chicago-to-Seattle run, where she met her husband, Wayne. Rita's passions were traveling, bowling, her family and friends. Together with her husband, Wayne, they enjoyed traveling extensively overseas. Rita never knew a stranger.

Rita is survived by her husband, Wayne, of Wildwood, Missouri; her daughter, Gayle Hopper (Tony) of Literberry; her son, Gary Cunningham (Yolanda) of Ladue, Missouri; five grandchildren, Joshua Cunningham, who is overseas, Kelsey Steffel (Michael) of Chesterfield, Missouri, Gary Jr. (Haley Childers) of Sherman Oaks, California, Kelly Hopper (John Robert Finch) of Jacksonville and Peggy Hopper (Clayton Bland) of Jacksonville; three great-grandchildren; Jayci Hopper, Rylinn Bland and Myles Bland; and a special sister in-law, Hannah Hamilton of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth "Bess" and Carl Hamilton; a sister, Mary Hughes (Richard); and a brother, Carl "Bud" Hamilton.

A private funeral service will be held with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Church of Our Saviour or Mercy Hospice. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.