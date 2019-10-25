RITA GAIL PLOGGER

GREENFIELD — Rita Gail Plogger, 71, of rural Greenfield lost her battle with cancer Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital.

She was born Feb. 5, 1948, to Wilbur and Mary (Baize) Cox in rural White Hall.

Surviving is her husband, Kenny Plogger; a daughter, Barbie (Brian) Hamilton; a son, Bill (Lisa) Goode; stepsons, Terry Plogger and Tim (Jolene) Plogger; stepdaughter Tammi (Damon) Chaudoin; granddaughters Abby and Kiley Goode; grandsons Tyler Hamilton and Dakota Camerer; step-granddaughter, Olivia Fuchs; step-grandsons Nathan, Eric and Devin Chaudoin, Anthony and Tommy Plogger and Philip and Kyle Waters; and five great-stepgrandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church north of Greenfield, with burial to follow at the Union Cemetery north of Greenfield. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 24, at the church from 4 until 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. The Shields-Bishop Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com.