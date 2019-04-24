Robert A. Holmes, 88, of Jacksonville passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 23, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.
He was born April 29, 1930, in Jacksonville, the son of Albert Levin and Edith Young Holmes.
He is survived by one son, Steve (Debbie) Holmes of Jacksonville; one daughter, Cindy Holmes of Jacksonville; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Tracy Stocker (surviving husband, Woody of Jacksonville); and one sister, Vera Allen.
Mr. Holmes had worked as a self-employed farmer and rural mail carrier. He served in the United States Army in Panama during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed working on antique tractors, going to tractor drives and shows, and meeting his friends for coffee.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Williamson Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 24, 2019