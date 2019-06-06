Robert Arthur "Bob" Rawlings, 81, of Weirton, West Virginia, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 3, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained during a morning walk while vacationing in Outer Banks, North Carolina. His fiancée, Mary Alice "Maggie" Meyer, was by his side.
Bob was born Aug. 11, 1937, in Franklin, the son of the late Herman Stanley Rawlings and Mona Mitchell Rawlings.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William Mitchell "Bill" Rawlings and Richard Gene "Dick" Rawlings. Surviving along with his fiancée are his sons, Scott Edward Rawlings of Chicago, Robert Brent Rawlings (Alexis) and granddaughters Amelia and Marjorie of Midlothian, Virginia; a sister, Marilyn Smith (Darrell) of Alexander; and several nieces and nephews. Bob also leaves behind his fiancée's children and grandchildren, who were part of his life during the past 16 years.
Bob graduated in 1955 from Franklin High School and from Bradley University with a degree in mechanical engineering. Bob retired from Weirton Steel Corp. as general supervisor of Steelmaking Production and Facilities after a decades-long career with the company. Bob was a member of First United Methodist Church in Weirton, West Virginia; B.P.O.E. No. 1801; Weirton Lodge No.171 A.F. & A.M.; and Osiris Shriners in Wheeling, West Virginia.
A funeral will be at 6 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Steel and Wolfe Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 380 Penco Road, Weirton, West Virginia, with Pastor Carol McKay presiding. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday until the time of the service at the funeral home. A second visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Neece Funeral Home in Waverly. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Franklin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist, 3301 West St., Weirton, WV 26062. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 6, 2019