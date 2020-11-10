1/2
Robert C. Renner
WINCHESTER — Robert C. Renner, 80, of Winchester passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his residence.

He was born April 2, 1940, in Concord, the son of Robert W. and Margaret D. Renner. He married Christine Campbell on June 3, 1962, and she survives.

Robert also is survived by his children, Rodney Renner of Winchester, Marie (Richard) Smock of Glenarm, Stephanie (Joseph) Timmerman of Winchester and Bobbie Jo (Ryan) McKee of Winchester; five grandchildren, Matt (Marcy) Renner, Samantha Smock, Tyler Smock, Kelsey Palmer and Paige Timmerman; and, three great-grandchildren, Curtis Renner, Caitlyn Renner and Salem Dutton. Robert also is survived by three siblings, Suzie Fahland, Roger (Peggy) Renner and Ronnie Renner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. and Margaret D. Renner; his brother, Paul Renner; and, his grandson, Derrick Palmer.

Robert knew only hard work from sun up to sun down. He started his own business in 1976 and continued until 2019, when he retired. Robert was happiest being busy with work and truly loved what he did.

A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Winchester Library. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
