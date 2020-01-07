Robert D. Wilson, 91, of Salem, Indiana, and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Meadow View Health and Rehabilitation in Salem.
He was born Oct. 14, 1928, east of Woodson, the son of Robert J. and Mildred M. Hayes Wilson.
He is survived by one sister, Genevieve Hayden of Pittsfield; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Evelyn Ostrander.
Mr. Wilson worked as a truck driver for many years. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He had attended Murrayville Baptist Church. He was a member of Moose Lodge 2079, VFW Post 2339 and American Legion Post 64, all in Indianapolis.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Murrayville Cemetery in Murrayville. Memorials are suggested to Murrayville Cemetery. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 7, 2020